Jim Shulman: What did we ever do before cellphones came along?

Due to a plethora of scams, robocalls, surveyors, unwanted solicitors and sales people, I ended my telephone landline last year and now only use a cellphone.
For a while I was thinking that, I missed the type of phone I grew up with during those early baby boomer days in Pittsfield. My family only had one tabletop telephone, and we got very few annoying calls. The telephones of the 1950s and 1960s are so foreign to young people today.
Inventor Alexander Graham Bell patented the telephone back in 1876. A year later, Berkshire residents got to see a presentation of the invention held at Pittsfield Academy of Music that stood where the Juvenile Court is now located.
The newly formed New England Telephone and Telegraph Co. brought telephones and lines to the Berkshires in 1878. The company eventually was merged into the American Telephone and Telegraph Co. that we knew as AT&T. When I grew up in the 1950s, NETT was still the local telephone company with operations at 24 Federal St. in Pittsfield.
Our home had one black rotary tabletop phone attached by a cord to a small box on the wall. The phone had a mouthpiece and receiver attached by a cord to the phone’s body, housing the mechanics.
The phone’s dial had 10 numbers (0 — 9). A user would dial each number by turning the dial with their finger until the desired phone number was reached.
Each household had its own phone number. As a 6-year-old I learned our four assigned numbers — 9-6-3-0. It was an easy phone number as I could subtract 3 from each number to get the next one.
However, too often when I called my dad at work (4655), I inadvertently dialed 4556 and reached the police station instead. I am sure the dispatchers shook their heads when I asked for dad. It was more of a challenge to remember other phone numbers, especially when they changed to five digits.
My folks taught me how to use a telephone book as a youngster to be sure I could find correct phone numbers. Pittsfield and surrounding towns were small enough to have one phone book with white pages for alphabetical listing of residences and businesses and yellow pages for professions, organizations, businesses and advertising. The country’s largest cities had separate books for both “pages” and sometimes more than two.
In the early 1950s we also had a party line, where four nearby homes shared a single phone line. Each home had its own ring sound. For us to dial one of the other three parties, we had to dial 1191, 1197 or 1198.
It was possible for other parties to pick up their phones while we were having a private conversation. If we did not realize this, we could be prime for neighborhood gossip. Our parents also cautioned us not to eavesdrop on others, and we appreciated the same.
Just when we became skilled at remembering five-digit numbers, Pittsfield added an alphabet prefix to make seven-digit phone numbers. On the rotary phone there were three alphabet letters on each of the numbers, 2 — 9. Five-digit numbers were given an exchange named “Hillcrest” with the first two letters, “H” and “I” dialed before the five-digits. These letters were really the numbers 4 and 4, but supposedly it was easier to remember Hillcrest than two extra numbers.
The combinations of letters making recognizable exchange names was limited. As the phone system planned to move into direct dialing, the alphabet letters were replaced by 4-4 altogether in Pittsfield by 1962.
In the mid-1950s we gave up our old black rotary phone for a bright yellow-colored wall phone that was located in the dining area. Our family members never had the problem we face today of misplacing our phones. It became a curse when my wife and I changed to wireless phones and then cellphones. (We still call each other in separate rooms of our small home at least once a day to locate a missing cell phone.)
In 1959 the phone company promoted a slimmer rotary telephone that was designed for a nightstand in the bedroom. This was called the Princess phone which lit up when one lifted the receiver to dial or answer the phone. It also came in a variety of colors.
By 1964 when the last of the baby boomers were born, the phone company introduced more convenient push button style phones in different colors and models.
Through the 1960s local telephone calls were fairly simple. But when it came to long distance, we were very dependent on operators to make our calls work. The long-distance tolls were also fairly steep as we were charged by the minute.
We would dial zero on the phone and a live operator would ask where and whom we were calling. Station-to-station calls were much less expensive than asking for a specific person. If we asked to speak to a specific person the operator or a connecting operator would ask the other party for the person we were seeking.
A trick many family members traveling used, when they reached their destination, was to make a person-to-person call home to say they safely arrived. A caller would tell the operator they were calling person to person and would give their own name as the recipient.
A person answering the phone would say that the named party was not home. Both parties could hear the operator and each other when the operator would ask the caller if they wanted to call back. At that moment a caller could sneak in a pre-arranged message heard by the recipient or vice versa.
My first year of college all the freshmen in my dorm who came back from holiday, took turns using a pay phone to let their parents know they got back to school safely. There were no charges for these “incomplete” calls.
Direct dialing long distance was first accomplished in 1951 by a mayor located in New Jersey and one in California. This call involved using the new three-digit area codes which made phone numbers 10 digits long.
In 1962 Pittsfield businesses began advertising 413, the area code assigned for all of Berkshire County. However, it wasn’t until 1963 that this service took hold. Apparently updates of new digital and electronic equipment to replace live operators took a bit of time.
A small change with direct dialing I recalled was that Pittsfield’s operator information number (113) was changed to 411; a number to be used across the U.S. (Many of us would call the information operator to request a local phone number when we were too lazy to use a telephone book. Eventually a charge for this service cut down its use and abuse.)
Today with cellphones we pay a flat monthly rate allowing for phone calls all over the country.
These are the pre-cellphone memories that baby boomers in their 60s and 70s can or do share with their grandchildren. Younger folks may have missed out on party lines, rotary and push button phones, landlines, phone books and even phone booths. But boomers now can quote a familiar ad of the 1960s: “We’ve come a long way, baby!”