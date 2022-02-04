Jim Shulman: Carey’s pet shop taught youngsters how to care for their pets

I can’t remember a childhood time when our family didn’t have a pet. My earliest memory was around age 3 or 4 when we had a cocker spaniel named Brownie that enjoyed chewing on my toy rubber cars.
When Brownie passed away, my folks thought it best to have smaller, less dependent pets so I could learn some responsibility for caring for them.
Raising three kids in the 1950s and 1960s, our parents were reasonably supportive of having a variety of pets in our home. However, they were not particularly fond of the snakes, frogs, salamanders and field mice I brought to the house from the nearby woods.
In 1954 my father took me to Pittsfield’s only complete pet store, the newly opened Carey’s Pet Shop at 641 East St. He bought me a small three-gallon fish tank, gravel, plants and fish food.
The store owner, Mrs. Dorothy Carey, helped me pick out a few guppies and snails. Not only was this my first experience in shopping in a pet store, but it was a learning experience about my new pets. Mrs. Carey pointed out that only the male fish were the colorful pretty ones. I remembered my dad was chuckling when she shared that this was true of the sexes of most animal species, except humans.
It was not long after that first visit that I would bike with a friend to the pet store at least monthly to spend my weekly allowance (25 cents) on a variety of tropical fish. By the time I was 11, my dad had bought a 30-gallon aquarium with a light, pump and filter. We had over 40 fish in the tank, including a dozen different varieties.
Carey’s had become my favorite store and Mrs. Carey, whom I got to call Dot, was a great teacher on the care of pets. Our home soon had a small menagerie with turtles, chameleons and a couple of parakeets, all from the pet shop. Dot had healthier and better cared for pets than the five and dime pet departments.
I always enjoyed my visits to Carey’s Pet Shop and seeing the colorful parakeets, canaries, hamsters, turtles and other pets. I really enjoyed watching Wayne, the one resident capuchin monkey.
Capuchins are often the pet of choice for street organ grinders. Wayne became more of a family member to Dot as she put a high price on him in her reluctance to part with the cute simian.
He ate a special diet of fruit, vegetables and nuts, and had his own cage in the Carey household, where he spent each night. Eventually Dot did sell Wayne when offered $300 — well above her asking price.
In November 1955, Dot Carey had moved the pet shop to a house at 194 Elm St. She and her husband, Harold, relocated to an apartment in the building as well.
The new shop’s services included the boarding of birds and cats, the bathing of small dogs and trimming of pets’ nails. Sing Sing, Dot’s beautiful Persian cat, would greet customers as they entered the shop.
With Carey’s Pet Shop only a few blocks from my home, I would often stop in just to hear the cat “sing” with its meows. I grew fond of the cat, but we had just adopted a small shepherd/husky mixed breed pup from the local SPCA. Dot’s pet shop did not yet sell dogs or cats but had plenty of dog toys, food and pet supplies.
Dot’s husband, Harold, a school custodian, got more involved in the pet business on a part-time basis. In 1960, the couple changed the store’s name to Dorhar (from their first names) and began raising and selling AKC registered German shepherd puppies and Persian kittens. The shop also added dog obedience training to its services.
As the dog breeding business grew, the Careys decided to relocate to a larger more conducive space for having a kennel. Their own shepherds and those they sold were winning many dog show competitions which helped the business.
The couple sold their Elm Street building in May 1961, and it was razed for the construction of a Dairy Queen that opened in 1963. It too was razed to become dental offices in 1991.
After leaving the pet shop, the Careys purchased a place at 108 Caldwell Road, with plenty of space for breeding dogs and providing other canine services. With the move they gave up the pet shop business and focused only on the dogs.
Within two years Dot and Harold sold this location to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for a new animal shelter.
Over the years the Careys had bought and sold numerous properties in the Berkshires. This experience set the stage for Dot to pursue a new career. She became a successful Realtor, opening a real estate business in her Dalton Avenue home in August 1964 and subsequently moved to an office in Lee.
She and Harold phased out of the Dorhar kennel business altogether. In 1966 after the couple had divorced, Dot moved to Springfield and continued doing real estate.
I still enjoy pets and have a frisky cat and a pond full of fish. I always think fondly about Dot Carey, who gave me an intro to the love and care of pets when I was a youngster.