Jim Shulman: La Cocina, the Berkshires' first Mexican restaurant, became the hippest place in town

My first taste of and love for Mexican food was in 1968 when I moved out West. Such cuisine was unheard of in the Berkshires in the 1960s.
On a visit to my hometown of Pittsfield in the 1980s, I was excited to find a Mexican restaurant had opened at 140 Wahconah St. in what had previously been the Pizza Shack. The eatery was called La Cocina, which translated to “the kitchen.”
It was the first Mexican restaurant in the county and became popular very quickly. When I visited this new place, I was surprised that the operators were not from Mexico or even had families or roots from the country.
La Cocina opened in March 1976 and the owners were brothers-in-law, 26-year-old Thomas “Tom” Borden and 21-year-old, Gary DuBois. The Mexican theme for the restaurant was a result of Tom attending college in New Mexico, where he earned a degree in anthropology. Tom loved the Mexican cuisine of the Southwest, and when he returned to his home area, he realized that the area was missing some great food offerings.
Gary was the “kitchen wizard” of the duo, having completed the culinary arts program at Taconic High School.
The restaurant business is a challenging one, but these two young entrepreneurs were undaunted. With no previous business experience, they signed a lease for the space on Wahconah Street. They used a tax return, personal savings and loans from a parent to scrape up about $1,400 for the venture.
Looking back, Tom recently shared with me that the partners were young and idealistic and had no clue what was really ahead of them in opening the eatery. With the help of friends, they fixed up the first floor of the building to have eight tables and an equipped, basic kitchen.
Their shopping sprees included visits to stores like Bradlees, where they would buy items like three dozen settings of plates and silverware. They quickly learned that unless dishes were washed immediately, three dozen settings did not work well.
Another challenge was that many of the items necessary for true Mexican cuisine were unavailable locally. The partners made frequent trips to New York City for supplies. Gary was a creative chef and was able to introduce a Mexican menu to those with more “New England palettes.”
Use of hot peppers and spicy dishes were toned down and gradually introduced to patrons. The most popular menu items were their tortilla bowls, chili and cheese fiesta on a tortilla, beef and chicken enchiladas, roasted veggie quesadillas, pollo almondrado (chicken dish) and a variety of burritos and tacos.
La Cocina also became a success due to the great support of family and friends. Tom’s wife, Kathleen, did the bookkeeping, and a waiter, Sandy McNay, helped with construction and decor.
In February 1977, friends helped with a remodel to move the kitchen and double the seating to accommodate over 60 customers. The lack of a waiting area was still problematic, especially when lines formed outdoors in inclement weather.
In 1979 the problem was resolved when La Cocina obtained a liquor license and opened a bar with waiting area in what had been a second-floor apartment.
A Hilton Hotel bartender, Ray Gargan, was hired to serve as bar manager and to take responsibility for recruiting musicians for the bar area. Ray’s booking of musicians included both local talent and nationally known performers as Country Joe McDonald, Tom Chapin, Rambling Jack Elliot and New Riders of the Purple Sage.
The late, talented local performer, David Grover, was always willing to pitch in and developed quite a following. In 1984 Ray stepped down to become a partner in an advertising company.
A young dishwasher, Dave Nichols, became the bar manager. One of the most popular events in those days was the annual Halloween party with patrons all dressed for the occasion. La Cocina had become the hippest place in the area and everybody loved the food and camaraderie. It became a gathering place much like the TV bar, Cheers, “where everybody knows your name.”
As the business became successful, Tom and Gary decided to expand and open up locations in the early 1980s in North Adams and Troy, N.Y., with the idea of building a chain or franchise. Although La Cocina had the momentum, loyal supporters, a proven menu and top service for success, a fire in 1984 at the Pittsfield facility proved a major setback.
Tom and Gary closed the Troy establishment to put resources into rebuilding their flagship location. Many volunteers helped La Cocina by doing the construction, painting, building tables, etc. The entire work was completed in only three months and La Cocina was back in business.
The business also expanded into catering events. One of the most memorable was for folksinger Pete Seeger’s Hudson River Revival.
In the 1980s, the Berkshires faced changes in the economy primarily from the downsizing of the General Electric Co. Businesses in Pittsfield and North County were closing including many well-established eateries.
In 1990 La Cocina in North Adams closed following 10 years of operation. Eight months later, Tom and Gary closed the Pittsfield La Cocina after a 15-year run. Tom shared that the down turn in the economy was an important factor, but also the owners were pretty tired from years of long hours. Although new owners revived the restaurant in 1994, their efforts were short-lived.
Tom Borden likes to describe his years of operating La Cocina as fulfilling a retirement dream. However, he describes it as doing the retirement plan early in life before having the more traditional “9-to-5” career. After closing La Cocina, Tom went back to college to earn an MSW. He then pursued a career working in Family Services in the Berkshires for 20 years before retiring from that career.
Gary DuBois is still working with a job at The Berkshire Eagle. Ray Gargan retired from his career in advertising and Sandy McNay retired from professional photography. Dave Nichols, who began as a dishwasher at La Cocina, became a restaurant operator in North Adams and Adams and now owns the well-known Bounti-Fare Restaurant on Route 8 in Adams.
Although the good old days of La Cocina have passed, there is some good news for former patrons and fans of the restaurant. In recent years Dave Nichols has been hosting an annual La Cocina event at his Bounti-Fare Restaurant, where you can experience both the Mexican foods and musicians of the original eatery.
The 2023 event is this Sunday at Bounti-Fare. You will not only get to meet many of those that helped make La Cocina the hippest restaurant in Pittsfield, but the proceeds after expenses are donated each year to a local charity.