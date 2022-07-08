Jim Shulman: The actress who got her start in Lanesborough

Over the years I have found interest in learning about celebrities who lived in the Berkshires.
As a youngster in the 1950s, I recall one of my parents’ friends told us that many years ago a famous movie star lived just down the street from his home in Lanesborough. I never found out who the actress was until about 20 years ago while doing some research. The actress turned out to be Bette Davis.
Bette’s full name was Ruth Elizabeth, but she preferred to be called Elizabeth. The actress was born in Lowell on April 6, 1908, to young parents, Ruth (nee Favor) and Harlow Morrell Davis, a patent attorney. She had a younger sister, Barbara “Bobby,” who was born on Oct. 25, 1909.
In 1915 the parents separated and Ruth moved with her two daughters to Newton. Because Harlow’s support payments were inadequate, Ruth had to go to work and so, the girls’ grandmother, Hariot Favor, helped care for them. In 1917 without consulting their mother, the grandmother enrolled the sisters in a new boarding school located in Lanesborough.
The school, Crestalban, was located in two houses on the Edward and Susan Whiting farm at the corner of Summer Street and Partridge Road. By 1900 the Whitings had seven children, two of whom turned the farm into the school in 1917.
There was a small enrollment the first year, but by the end of World War I the school was well attended by children, primarily from New York and New Jersey. From the outset Crestalban promoted the fresh country air of the Berkshires, a selling point to the wealthy families in New York City and the suburbs.
Experiencing the country was a more-than-kind description, as the school had no electricity and very few “creature comforts.” When weather permitted, classes were held outdoors, sleeping arrangements were on porches with steam pipes for heat and the girls took naked snow baths daily in the winter. All experiences were explained as a way to “build character.”
The two Whiting sisters who operated the school were Margery, the entrepreneurial administrator/promoter, and Anne, a graduate of Vassar College, who was the primary teacher. There were a couple of other faculty members.
The Davis sisters went to Crestalban for three years and it is where Bette began her acting career. Her first role was a winged wood sprite. However, her best acting role was Santa Claus in the school’s annual Christmas pageant. All decked out in red flannel stuffed with cotton wadding and donning a white beard, young Bette made quite the Santa.
Without electricity, the farmhouse used candles and some were placed on the Christmas Tree. Tragically at age 11, in her third year of school, the young actress got too close to the candle lit tree and her sleeve and beard quickly ignited. The fast action of a teacher, who wrapped her in a blanket, saved Bette’s life.
The youngster, however, capitalized on her dramatic flair and kept her eyes closed, leading the adults to believe she was blinded. Head Mistress Margery Whiting would have no such nonsense and told her student to “buck up” and not spoil everyone’s holiday. Bette was not blind, but did suffer considerable pain and was covered by blisters.
The girls left by train for the holidays to New York City where their mother, Ruth, had relocated. When their mother met them at the Grand Central Terminal, she hardly recognized the badly blistered Bette. A hospital advised mom to keep the young girl’s skin greased and bandaged around the clock to prevent permanent scarring. Ruth did this and even added a ribbon for fashion. It is amazing that Bette did not show much evidence of scarring as an adult actress, Apparently, she did have a superficial layer of skin that altered her complexion.
Subsequently, their mother took the girls out of Crestalban and enrolled them first in a public school and then later in a private academy where the curriculum included acting classes. Ruth had always dreamed of being an actress, so it was no surprise she pushed her precocious daughter in that direction.
As a young teen, Bette loved theater, film and literature, and took both acting and dance lessons. In the late 1920s she was in a number of small plays on Broadway. In 1930 she was noticed by a Hollywood filmmaker who invited her for a screen test. She did land her first movie role in 1931 in “The Bad Sister,” but perhaps due more to her unique look with her bulging, but alluring eyes, than for her thespian skills.
This movie and two other films were essentially flops. Discouraged, she was about to return to New York when in 1932 she was in a hit movie, titled “The Man Who Played God.” And as the saying goes, the rest is history.
Bette Davis’ acting career spanned more than 50 years, over 100 films and TV roles, and many, many acting awards — including two Oscars and 10 Academy Award nominations. Her career was full of triumphs and disappointments; the latter included four marriages, being a single parent, legal issues and serious health problems.
After a bout with breast cancer, followed by four strokes and partial paralysis in the 1980s, Bette still pursued her acting career. Despite her ill health, she was in a film just before passing away at age 81 in 1989. (I always think of Bette with her interesting eyes, when I hear the song by Kim Carnes, “She’s got Bette Davis eyes.”)
The Crestalban School closed in 1943 after the death of the Margery Whiting at age 57. Her sister, Susan, the teacher, took a position in sales at the Eaton Paper Co., where she retired in 1964. Susan remained active in Lanesborough, serving as a library trustee and historian and at one point, the town’s librarian.
Susan died in 1980 at age 86. Today the Crestalban property is now a private residence, and even has electricity! Few realize it was where a famous actress got her acting debut.