Jim Shulman: Were Native Americans in Pittsfield descended from the Lost Tribes of Israel?

I first became interested in the history of my home area of Pittsfield in 1961 when the city celebrated its 200th anniversary.
For many baby boomers the time was great fun and educational with a parade, concerts, plays, exhibits, contests and school projects. As a high schooler, I soaked in as much as I could about the community’s history, founders and landmarks.
One of the more interesting stories I heard someone tell was that the city’s early Native American inhabitants were possibly descended from the Lost Tribes of Israel. According to Encyclopedia Brittanica, 10 of the original 12 Hebrew tribes formed the independent Kingdom of Israel in 930 BC, but later disappeared from history after being conquered by the Assyrians in 721 BC.
I never looked into this tale until 19 years ago when I was researching the history of farming in Pittsfield. In one of the oldest reference books on the city, J. E. A. Smith's History of Pittsfield, 1734-1800 (written in 1869), I came across the following passage.
"On Indian Hill, in 1815, Capt. Joseph Merrick turned up with his plough a Jewish frontlet, which being opened, displayed the usual sentences of Hebrew scripture, beautifully inscribed upon parchment, which had been kept in perfect preservation by leathern casings. The theory that the American Indians are the descendants of the lost tribes of Israel had then many ardent supporters, who, of course, hailed Capt. Merrick's waif as confirmation of their faith, in a double sense 'strong as Holy Writ.' Deposited with the Antiquarian Society at Worcester, it was learnedly discussed; and we still find it occasionally mentioned in books."
After reading this passage, I was curious about the theory and what had become of the found object. I located the Antiquarian Society and called them to discuss this piece of history. Due to many similar inquiries, the organization had published a monograph in 1985, which I ordered.
It turns out that the found object was a phylactery or “teffilin” as it is known in Hebrew. Teffilin are used by religious Jewish men during their weekday morning prayers. They are composed of two leather pieces, both with small leather boxes that have scriptural passages inside written in parchment. One piece is worn on the head and the other on the left arm with a leather strap wrapped around the arm and fingers.
So, what did this phylactery really have to do with the Lost Tribes of Israel and Native Americans in Pittsfield?
The city of Pittsfield arose on the site of an earlier Native American settlement of Mohicans, which was known as Pontoosuck. Back in 1754, during the French and Indian War, the community’s settlers built a stockade in an area known as Indian Hill in order to protect themselves from their enemy. They renamed the area “Fort Hill,” which was located in the vicinity of Fort Hill Avenue off of West Street.
By 1800 the fort was gone and the land was bought by a newcomer, Joseph Merrick, who was an inn keeper and farmer. In 1815, a boy working for Mr. Merrick found the phylactery among chips and debris left from plowing the field. Initially Merrick tossed the item in an old tool box and only after a few days decided to look at it.
With some difficulty he cut the black 6-inch strap and found in the boxlike part four tightly rolled scrolls of yellowed parchment inscribed with foreign letters. Several neighbors came to look at the oddity and one carelessly tore one of the pieces to smithereens. A number of local dignitaries and religious leaders also came to see what Merrick found. Among these were Elkanah Watson, Pittsfield's famous sheep exhibitor and also a young Presbyterian minister, Sylvester Larned, who seemed to have been a ‘take charge’ kind of guy. Both were convinced that this was indeed an ancient artifact.
The Rev. William Allen, one of Pittsfield's two congregational ministers, was called in to consult, and he immediately recognized the object as being a Jewish phylactery. He realized that it was too well preserved to be an ancient piece, i.e., it would never withstand for very long the Pittsfield winters and conditions of the soils.
Also, because no other similar artifacts were found in the area or among the Native Americans, it was unlikely that it was that old. At the time there had not yet been a Jewish population in Pittsfield. Allen had a much more logical hypothesis that would prove to be the best explanation of the find among the "non-believers" in the lost tribe theory. He understood that Merrick had employed some German and British prisoners during the war of 1812 and one of them who was Jewish, most likely dropped his phylactery while working in the field.
Allen was instrumental in having the phylactery, with its three remaining parchment pieces, sent to a scholar in Cambridge, who was the one who eventually delivered the artifact to the American Antiquarian Society. However, when the society had not researched the phylactery, Larned had it sent in 1818 to a well-respected historian, Elias Boudinot, of New Jersey.
From that point on, it is unclear what happened to the phylactery, and it was never mentioned in any of Boudinot's subsequent writings, which were archived with the Historical Society of Pennsylvania. Sylvester Larned died of yellow fever in 1820 and it is unclear whether he had ever received the phylactery back.
The American Antiquarian Society's publication describes a number of the theories and evidences that diehards used in later years to support their belief that the phylactery was buried by American Indians and thus the "Lost Tribe of Israel," which had left Syria over 25,000 years ago. (Quite a stretch given what we know about Pittsfield winters and such.)
Among the proponents were Ethan Smith, who wrote a book, "A View of the Hebrews," and also the Mormon forefather, Joseph Smith, who shared his views on the Lost Tribe in his writings in The Book of Mormon and was a believer that American Indians descended from the ancient Hebrews.
I wondered what had become of the phylactery, and again I queried the Antiquarian Society, which had never found the answer. Serendipitously when I told this story to a friend about 10 years ago, he was absolutely certain that he had seen the old phylactery from Pittsfield on display in an Israeli museum.
He could not remember which museum. I have since contacted the country’s historic museums and none of them claimed to have the Pittsfield item. Not only were the tribes of Israel lost, but now the evidence was lost too.