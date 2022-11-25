Jim Shulman: William 'Bill' Tague was the Norman Rockwell of photography

If you ask baby boomers what feature of The Berkshire Eagle they remember best from their youth, most will relate it was the “Eagle Eye.”
This weekly full-page display of photographs ran in the newspaper throughout the boomer years. The photographer responsible for the Eagle Eye was William “Bill” Tague, who first began this feature in 1952.
Many baby boomers appeared in Bill’s photographs and may never have known it. He would take an incredible number of photos of interesting groups, gatherings and events. As a youth before I read the paper, I appeared a few times in the newspaper’s photos and was sure that Bill was always the photographer.
One of these in 1959 was a photo of me at a Boy Scout camping exhibit on Park Square, where scouts were making free pancakes and I was eating a sample. The photo appeared in the Eagle and my parents were fairly upset with me. I was on a diet, and pancakes were not on the acceptable list of foods.
Later that year Bill accompanied my English class on a school bus trip to the former American Shakespeare Theater in Stratford, Conn., during which he took photos. I told him the results of the pancake photo. He had quite a chuckle as he shared with me that a colleague, Bill Mahan, was the photographer and not him. He then took several photos and I appeared in one with classmates that made the newspaper.
Bill Tague was known for his wit, compassion and straight-forwardness. Some who knew him well would describe him as a nice guy, but at times a bit of a curmudgeon. Although I had met Bill a few times as a youngster, I really got to know about him in more recent times from his widow, Irene.
My wife and I became close friends with Irene in the early 2000s and would see her several times a year on visits to the Berkshires. She shared many interesting stories about Bill and the 30-plus years he worked for The Berkshire Eagle before his passing in 1990. (Sadly, our friend, Irene, died in 2019.)
Bill was born in Illinois in 1926, but spent most of his youth in Amherst, where his parents moved when he was 4. He also attended the Mass. State College (University of Massachusetts) in Amherst in the 1940s and earned a degree in chemistry. After a two-year stint in the service during World Warr II, he pursued some graduate studies in journalism.
In 1950 following a brief job in a photographic studio in San Antonio, Texas, Bill took the job with The Berkshire Eagle as a reporter and photographer.
In 1953, Bill married Irene (Lanthier) an Eagle co-worker and Pittsfield High School graduate (and the 1950 queen of the popular Pittsfield Winter Carnival). Early in their marriage the Tagues lived for a summer on Francis Island on Pontoosuc Lake, where they served as caretakers of the Women’s Club’s guest house.
They were known to have many local friends from the community visit them for outings. Irene recalled a barbecue that included Pittsfield’s fire chief, mayor and city hall custodian along with the Eagle editor and several other local folks. Bill took many photos of this and other events on the island. The Tagues were great hosts, and getting to their events by boat was part of the fun.
When Bill first joined The Berkshire Eagle staff, he was assigned to cover news of Dalton and Hinsdale, but soon wrote on a variety of other newsworthy topics. He was a rare newspaper person who was skilled in both writing and photography.
Bill was also a skilled artist, but turned to photography as he said it was a quicker way to produce art. He was self-taught and initially used a small Rolleiflex camera. His favorite camera became an older 35 mm Leica with a wide-angle lens. At times he would use a later model with a telephoto lens.
The Eagle Eye became the piece Bill enjoyed the most; it allowed him creativity in both the photographs he took and also the witty and clever descriptions for the photos. His pictures often included well-known celebrities, every day folks, unusual incidents, natural landscapes, his love for skiing, vacations and the most popular subject, i.e., his cats Blanche, Edna and Edward that appeared frequently in the Saturday feature. His everyday life images earned him the nickname of the “Norman Rockwell of photography.”
In 1963 Bill went to work for Williams College, where he became the school’s news director. He returned to The Berkshire Eagle in 1972, continued the Eagle Eye and co-managed the Berkshire Week, a seasonal Eagle supplement that highlighted events in the area during the tourist season. From 1973-79, Bill also became editor of a “sister” publication to the Eagle called UpCountry while he kept doing the photography and producing the weekly Eagle Eye.
In 1956 Bill, Irene and their three children moved to a home they had built on Rockwell Road, the last house on private land on the road to the summit of Mount Greylock. Bill loved the location for its peacefulness, privacy and incredible views. He set up his own modern darkroom and developed a systematic filing system for literally tens of thousands of small negatives that he could locate easily by topic. His skills in producing sharp enlargements from these negatives could not be beat.
Living at the foot of Mount Greylock, he developed great passion for the highest mountain in Massachusetts and spent many years advocating for the preservation of the land. Beginning in 1964 he served as the president of the Mount Greylock Preservation Association which opposed the commercialization of the area by out-of-towners who wanted to develop a tramway, a motel and vacation homes similar to some Vermont ski areas.
He became recognized for his advocacy work almost as much as his remarkable photography. He received many conservation awards for a decade of successful battles to preserve Mount Greylock from profiteers and other developers.
After Bill died of a heart attack at the age of 63 in 1990, Irene published several hundred postcards and two books of some of his photos as a tribute to her husband. In 2004, Irene donated Bill’s photography for a permanent display in the Mount Greylock State Reservation Visitor Center located near the family home. She also promoted a summer concert series for several years at the center.
I am glad I had met the late Bill Tague when I was growing up in the Berkshires and honored to be in his photos. However, even though he didn’t take the “pancake eating photo,” I was careful and on my best behavior when I saw his camera in action.