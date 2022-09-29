Long-time associates of John G. W. Mahanna, who is about to depart this journal's service to become public information officer with the Civilian Defense Office, may be pardoned for wondering whether he has been miscast. Defense hasn't been his long suit. During 28 exciting years as a correspondent, reporter and editor, he has been on the offense most of the time. His disarming approach, his ease of manner, and his slow but persuasive conversational style have opened many doors for him and The Eagle. He has moved into rooms that had more "do not enter" signs than a dynamite mill. He has button-holed celebrities who positively wouldn't talk to newspapermen. He has even crashed parties when it was to his professional advantage to do so. He operated on all levels, including the cultural.
Invariably, he has gotten his story.
Mr. Mahanna's appointment was no surprise to many of his intimate friends, who have known of his close ties with President Kennedy, who is four years his junior. They met as Navy men in the Pacific during World War II, and saw each other again at the San Francisco Conference. Six years later, when young Congressman Kennedy was making his first run for the United States Senate, enterprising editor Mahanna introduced him from North Adams to Great Barrington.
There even is a tie of nomenclature between them. The last names of two women in the editor's life are the same as those of the President's parents. Evona, his wife, was a Kennedy, his mother a Fitzgerald, which was the maiden name of Mrs. Joseph Kennedy.
It was an exciting day for Mr. Mahanna when he renewed relations with the then president-elect outside Mr. Kennedy's Georgetown home in 1960. The President recognized him in a crowd, and called to him. Their visit at that time was the first step of several leading to the appointment.
Over the years as an ears-open newspaperman, Mr. Mahanna has won the confidence and respect of colorful and prominent men. Among them were the late County Commissioner Robert S. Tillotson; George Bisacca, owner of Eastover; State Police Lt. Detective John F. Horgan; Edward J. Carroll, owner of the Barrington Fair; A. Newbold Morris, parks commissioner for New York City and former president of the New York City Council; and the late Major Harold J. Duffin, military aid to Governor James Michael Curley.