Eagle Archives, Dec. 21, 1938: Last Man's Club unveils niche containing bottles of Scotch at Hotel Miller

GREAT BARRINGTON — Thirty-two signal corps war veterans have been spending a weekend each December as guest of Otto C. Hall, owner of the Miller Hotel in Great Barrington, former top sergeant of the New York Signal Battalion who became a captain in France. Last year this group formed the Last Man's Club, the purpose of which is to meet annually in Great Barrington in December as long as a single man survives. The club met last weekend.
A representative of the Hudson Bay Company of Canada, Lester C. Phinney, happened to be staying at the hotel when the Last Man's Club was formed. Learning that Mr. Phinney was a Canadian veteran, he was invited to attend the dinner. He wrote a report of the dinner together with the story of the Last Man's Club and sent it to Canada by Douglas McKay, who was flying back to the Winnipeg headquarters of the Hudson Bay Company. Mr. McKay was killed en route when his plane crashed near Cleveland.
A copy of the story finally reached the Hudson Bay Company and because many of the men in the Last Man's Club served with the 27th and 30th Divisions, which fought alongside the Canadian army in France, the company decided to honor the Last Man's Club by sending to Great Barrington 32 bottles of very old Scotch, each bottle bearing the name of a man in the club.
These bottles are now installed in a special niche built into the wall of the hotel in Great Barrington. The bottles will not be opened until a member of the group dies, when his bottle will be used to drink a toast to his memory. The last survivor is pledged to see that the 32 empty bottles are permanently sealed in the niche and marked with a bronze plaque.
At the meeting Saturday night, the niche was unveiled and dedicated.
The meeting always is held in December to coincide with hunting season in Massachusetts. A feature of the banquet is a barbecued buck deer shot by Otto C. Hall, the host.