LEE — One hundred years ago today a new tenant opened its doors at the then recently completed Town Hall here. That tenant was the town’s first public library.
The observance today, like others in the history of the institution, is decidedly low-keyed. Although librarian Betty L. Dennis has assembled an exhibit of artifacts, books and utensils in use during the 1870s, no ceremony will mark the occasion.
“We thought about having some kind of an affair,” she said this morning, “but we settled on the month-long exhibit because some of our directors were going to be out of town and there were too many things going on.”
A newspaper account announcing the opening of the current library building in 1908 indicates a similar nonchalant concern with pomp and circumstance.
“The question of having a formal opening of the new edifice was considered by the directors but as there is no room for an audience in the building itself and it did not seem just the thing to go somewhere else for exercises it was decided to simply throw the building open,” reported the Berkshire Gleaner, a weekly newspaper that ceased publication in 1944.
Today is only the anniversary of the library’s first day of operation. The Lee Library Association, the group that manages the library, first met in April 1874, and the building that the library now occupies was opened in October 1908.
Libraries had existed here before the public library began operating, but they were owned by subscribers and could be used only by them.
Six librarians have served the town since J.C. Chaffee opened the Town Hall rooms in 1874. Miss Dennis, who has held the position since 1942, succeeded Flora Saunders, librarian for the preceding 15 years.
From an initial collection of 3,264 volumes, the library’s holdings have grown to 21,000 today. Circulation is currently approximately 48,000 annually.
The building that now houses the library was begun with a $10,000 donation from steel magnate Andrew Carnegie.
Other gifts, and a town appropriation of $18,300, raised the total to the $35,500 required to construct and outfit the structure, which is faced with Lee marble.
The building sits on the site of a log cabin built by Peter Wilcox, an early town settler, in the 18th century.
The first town meeting was held in Wilcox’s cabin in 1877.