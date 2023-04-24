Eagle Archives, April 24, 1948: Lee woman, 98, won't be old until 99th birthday, she says

LEE — Looking back on 98 years of living, the oldest woman resident of the town, Mrs. Mary Saulnier, had lots to say on her birthday, yesterday.
“I won’t be old until I’m 99,” said the kindly, white-haired old lady, who has lived in this town for more than 70 years. That was about the only answer which Mrs. Saulnier would give to the obvious question, “To what do you attribute your great age?”
“I would like to live to be 100,” said the spry old lady, “But if I can’t take care of myself I’m better gone.”
Up until two years ago, Mrs. Saulnier went to St. Mary’s Church every Sunday, but now she says her prayers at an altar in her room which was built for her by her late husband. The trip to church, she feels, is too far. The Rev. Joseph Russell, curate of St. Mary’s, visits her every Sunday.
Although the mile-long walk to church is too far, the 98-year-old woman keeps her six-room house spotlessly clean. She does all the housework, and all the cooking.
As Mrs. Saulnier doesn’t venture out of her neat white house on Fuller Street much any more, everyone comes to see her. Yesterday her neighbors presented her with a giant cake on which a 98th birthday message was inscribed, and a stream of visitors poured in all day.
Mrs. Saulnier had three boys and one girl. Only one son, George H. Martin of Hartford, is living. Her first husband, Nelson Martin, was killed on Laurel Street, many years ago, and her second husband, Joseph Saulnier, died in Canada about 10 years ago.
Editor’s note: Mrs. Mary Saulnier died in March 1957 at the age of 106. She would have turned 107 on April 30. She continued to live in her home until three months before she died. At the time of her death, she was believed to be the oldest woman in the state.