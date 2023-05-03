Eagle Archives, May 3, 1972: 'Nifty kid' from Lenox

The election of Lisa Joan Alberti, 16-year-old day student, as president of Miss Hall's School students — although it was a first in the 75-year-history of the school — didn't seem at all remarkable to at least one resident senior.
"Isn't it fantastic that a day student was elected?" headmaster Don Oakes enthused to vice president Jennie Bateman.
"Oh, Lisa isn't just a day student, she's here all of the time," was Jennie's answer.
The changing role of the day students and the new relationship of the entire student body to the community are partially responsible for Lisa's election, but only a small part.
Lisa has earned a reputation as a worker — a doer at the school. "When she says she will do something, she does it," said Richard Rombelliti, head of the autistic children's program for the Pittsfield School Department, which is conducted at Miss Hall's. Lisa is one of the most devoted workers in the program, according to Rombelliti.
She has earned the admiration of the students and the faculty for her concern for the children, who have severe communication disorders. She also worked all last summer with disadvantaged children at the Organization for Community Action (OCA) Center on Dewey Avenue.
The children require individual attention and need to be taught such simple things as how to say "hello" and how to tie their shoes. It takes an unlimited store of patience to coax them into doing things that the average child does as a matter of course.
"Lisa blossomed out when she started working with the children," Mrs. Willa Hacket, coordinator of student activities, said. "And the children become social beings."
Oakes said it wasn't that the day students were less important than the boarders but that they previously weren't allowed to participate in the social activities of the school. "The day student had access to a social life of her own. She came for classes and went home.
"It has gradually changed in the past 15 years," he added. The difference between the day girl and the boarder isn't as dramatic as it used to be. Miss Hall's has opened up a great deal. The autistic children's program is just one example. The girls now have access to Pittsfield shopping and about 15 seniors work in community agencies.
There is no area of the school life which is closed to the day student. However, it takes a real effort on the part of the day student to become involved.
"If we have an early morning class or an evening meeting, it's more difficult for the day students to participate. Lisa is an example of a girl who makes an all-out effort," he said.
"I think she is a nifty kid," he continued — a beautiful kid in relationship with the program.