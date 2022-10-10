B. Lightman is closing up shop. In one sense, he’s ending a business which started half a century ago with junk peddling and grew into a furniture store. But B. Lightman isn’t retiring.
By the end of this month, the 73-year-old merchant is to be out of the store he has run for 45 years at 23 Wahconah St. He has sold the building and the new owners have started in there.
“I’m still going to be around and I’ll be calling on my old customers, taking orders for furniture and appliances,” Mr. Lightman says with his usual smile.
Selling big and little household goods without having a store won’t be anything new to him. That’s the way Barnet (also called Benny) Lightman started in 1903, when he arrived here from Chelsea with an uncle who was a junk dealer.
Mr. Lightman formerly had run a men’s furnishing store, and soon shifted from the junk business back into dry goods.
With a covered wagon and a horse that was “more dead than alive,” he began peddling in the custom of the day. He ranged from Pittsfield through Dalton, Hinsdale, Lenox, Lee and Stockbridge, sometimes bedding down his horse in a customer’s barn when invited to stay over because of bad weather or darkness.
He sold a lot of “piece goods” from his wagon.
“I bought goods by the case from the mills in North Adams,” Mr. Lightman recalls. The mill ends would be packed in bundles that sold for a quarter — they’d cost him about 15 cents — “and they’d have enough material in them to make maybe two or three children’s dresses.”
Forty years ago the old wagon gave way to a Ford touring car, and even after the Lightman store had been started, Mr. Lightman kept peddling.
It was 1908 when he bought from Mrs. Agnes Lasch the house at the corner of Wahconah Street and Park Avenue, converting part of it to a dry goods store. Two years later he put on a store front with big windows and made three apartments upstairs.
He moved his family — Mrs. Lightman and four daughters — to the adjoining house at 31 Wahconah, buying it in 1915.
Mr. Lightman ran his store on a personal basis, the family recalls. Often he kept accounts just in his head, sometimes forgetting the last names of customers to whom he had extended credit. Born in Russia near the Polish border, he drew lots of neighborhood customers by speaking Polish.
Over the years, neighborhood stores shrank as North Street grew, but the Lightman store stayed where it was and never became modern — except for keeping money in a cash register instead of an old cigar box.