LEE — Two Berkshire visitors entered the Morgan House here the night the Barrington Fair closed last month, expecting a quiet, leisure-filled dinner served by their just-turned-innkeeper friends, Gary and Maria Devore.
Instead, the new owners of the 121-year-old former stagecoach inn — themselves ferrying plates between cook and customer — tossed one a towel, the other a clipboard, and sent both to work serving a record 240 guests who had arrived that evening for dinner and drinks.
The impromptu bartender and hostess finally got the meal they'd come for, but not before they helped the Devores feed and send into the night some 60 more patrons than the inn ever had entertained at one time before.
The Morgan House bulged that night because of record crowds at the fair rather than changes at the inn, Devore says; he and his wife have yet to finish sifting through their new treasure, let alone begin its restoration. But when they finish doing both and the downtown landmark here finally bears their mark, crowds there may become an every-night affair.
Crowds, however, aren't likely to daunt Devore, a Los Angeles native, who, before moving to Tyringham permanently a year ago, had written scripts for television game shows, produced the Steve Allen program and originated "Golf for Swingers," a series featuring U.S. Open champion Lee Trevino.
Nor should they faze his wife, who sang blues with Duke Ellington, spent 17 years as singer Nat King Cole's wife until his death in 1965, and later hosted one of the early women's television talk shows.
The two met in 1969 in a Los Angeles television studio where both worked, and were married a short time later. To celebrate their first wedding anniversary, Boston-born Maria decided her husband should see New England, which was then spattered with fall's flush, as it is again today.
Their trip included a visit to Pittsfield, where her parents had courted. The Berkshires so charmed the Californians that they purchased South House, a 111-acre estate draped on the western side of the Tyringham Valley.
Looking for a business that "relies heavily on an ability to get along with people," and one that would give Devore time to write screenplays, the couple began their hunt for a restaurant soon after the move East. Four months ago they "offhandedly" learned that the history-bearing Lee inn could be bought; the purchase was completed this week when a liquor license transfer was approved.