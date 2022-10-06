Everyone likes to see a guy take one on the chin and climb back to his feet for more. But when he can do that and come up smiling, he gets the nod every time. That's why the folks in lower Morningside are pulling for John O'Brien and his new luncheonette which opened this morning at 238 Fourth Street between the intersections of Lincoln and Curtis Streets.
"Oby," as his friends call him, lives at 21 Hamlin Street with his mother Mary, widow of Bernard T. O'Brien, and his sister and brother, Mary and Harry. The Morningsiders first noticed "Oby" one sunny May morning in 1935. He was sitting on the steps of 230 Fourth Street, chewing a stubby pencil, and juggling numbers. His problem was to stretch $100 into a variety store.
This January, 12 years later, he sold the variety store and the two-story building that houses it. The amazing part of the story is that John is a paraplegic. Back in 1916 he was only 4 years old when infantile paralysis hit him. From the waist down, John was paralyzed.
Yes, he lost the use of his lower limbs, but he never lost his good nature. People walking to work at the General Electric stopped to buy a paper, or get cigarettes — sometimes they needed the items, other times they didn't. Take the cigarette salesman who used to stop in. He never sold John anything, because someone else had gotten the order before. But the way he explained his visits, "Whenever I feel down in the dumps, I go down and talk to Oby for an hour or so." Whether the sun is shining or not, Oby still wears that smile.
Harry, John's older brother by two years, explains people like John because, "He's the kind of guy that won't tell you his troubles." He nods understandingly and seems to forget that life sometimes kicks him in the teeth. The fellows of the "Shack," a club of young men around the corner, never consider their parties complete unless Oby is around. They used to take turns tending store while John was brought to the party, and will probably continue the same procedure with the luncheonette.
The place John has now formerly was a barber shop. Converting it was work, but everyone gave a hand.