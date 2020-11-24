North Berkshire
Agencies addressing winter shelter needs
Louison House Inc. is working in collaboration with ServiceNet, the city of North Adams, Northern Berkshire Emergency Operations Center, Berkshire Helping Hands, and the faith community to address winter shelter needs for individuals and families experiencing homelessness in northern Berkshire County.
Through funding provided by the Department of Housing and Community Development, Louison House will be able to offer additional support from Dec. 1 through April 30.
Individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness should call Louison House at 413-663-6323, ext. 4, as soon as possible to speak with a staff member and complete the intake process.
Staff will assist with connecting the individual or family with access to ServiceNet’s winter shelter at the former St. Joseph’s High School in Pittsfield or other sheltering/housing options. To access ServiceNet’s temporary winter shelter directly, call 413-320-6550.
Individuals at risk of losing their housing or in need of housing support can contact the Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority at 413-443-7138 or visit bcrha.com.
Berkshire Community Action Council can assist with rent payments, utilities and additional support services. Call 413-663-3014 or visit bcacinc.org.