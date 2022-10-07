Wildlife came to cabaretless North Street shortly before noon today, and several hundred people who gathered quickly seemed to enjoy the show. The innovation was a pheasant that came to roost on the east side of the street under a 1940 Buick sedan, which was parked in front of the Stevenson & Company building.
Although it loomed as an appetizing answer to meatless Tuesday, no one took a shot at the bird. Efforts to release it through the use of brooms and flailing brief cases died aborning until the Pittsfield Police Department took a hand.
And in fairness to Police Officer Frank Carlon, it must be said that he didn't even have his parking ticket book out. He carefully supervised the bird's getaway by stopping north-bound traffic and directing a slow back-out by Carlton Wells, a Manchester, Conn., jewelry salesman, who owned the car which was the bird's temporary roof.
The pheasant maneuvered neatly during the backing out. It stayed with the car all the way until Mr. Wells headed northward. Then it slipped out, and took off beautifully. It headed due south through Park Square, but as if sensing that the Berkshire Museum a few feet south might pose a hazardous problem, it turned sharply into Bank Row and disappeared to the southeast.
Sidewalk observers estimated that the bird had been under the car about 20 minutes. First to notice him was Edwin H. Cowieson, manager of the nearby Western Union office.
There was wide difference of opinion among the spectators as to what should be done about the bird. Frederick D. Retallick, former member of the City Council and a long-time sportsman, said the season on pheasants wouldn't open until "somewhere around Oct. 20." Attorney Robert T. Capeless, mayoralty candidate, and Attorney Lincoln S. Cain, who came out of the Berkshire County Savings Bank building shortly after the get-away, were asked what they would do about the bird. They seemed to be agreed that it would be a "matter for unpaid commissions to handle."
Yes, everyone seemed to have an answer to all questions, except that all-important one — how did the thing get there?