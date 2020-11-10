Pittsfield will turn aside from its busy routine tomorrow and pause to honor its dead of the World War.
The 12th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice will be signalized by the closing of factories, schools and stores, and a general suspension of business throughout the city. The local post of the American Legion will be in charge of commemorative exercises which will be held in Memorial Park, South Street.
The activities of the day will open at 10:30 in the morning when the annual Armistice Day parade will start from in front of the Lloyd building on North Street. A platoon of police will be in the van as the marching unit swings down North Street to Memorial Park. Legionnaires and former service men, Boy Scout troops and members of local patriotic organizations will be in line.
The exercises at Memorial Park are scheduled to get under way promptly at 11 o’clock. The service, which will be in charge of Marshal Arrigo De Sandre, will be brief, consisting only of the Legion ritual. The winners of the essay contest, sponsored by the Legion through James C. Drennan, on the subject, “Why Armistice Day Should Be a National Holiday,” will be announced at the conclusion of the exercises.
As soon as the Memorial Park ceremonies have been completed, the Legionnaires will assemble in the Legion rooms, where “open house” will be in order for the rest of the day.
Luncheon will be served at 12:30, and the afternoon and evening will be devoted to social activity, including songs, stories, vaudeville, and motion pictures. A supper will be served at 6 o’clock. The evening’s entertainment will start at 7:30. Five acts of vaudeville and an illustrated story by a former service man on the “Arctice” will be included in the program.
Aside from the Legion activity, chief interest of the day will center on the football game at Wahconah park between the Pittsfield High School and the Stockbridge School of Massachusetts Agricultural College. The kickoff, which is at 2 o’clock, will see one of the finest teams that has represented the local school in many years swing into action against a strong aggressive opponent. If good weather prevails, a crowd of approximately 3000 will be on hand to see the game.