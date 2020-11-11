One sunny day last year on the Berkshire Athenaeum’s lawn, a five-year-old representative of the Pittsfield reading public climbed aboard the library’s “magic carpet” to be spirited away to remote and enchanted lands.
As children’s librarian Lucile Burbank instructed the youngsters, “Shut your eyes tight, we’re going up into the sky,” this little fellow, obviously frightened of what might lie ahead, suddenly cried out, “Put me down, put me down! I want to go home.”
This happened during one of the regular afternoon story hours at which the children listen to Miss Burbank unfold tales of high adventure and romance in far-away places. The “magic carpet,” a somewhat shabby Oriental rug, serves as the imaginary transportation medium to these distant points.
While the results are not always as spectacular, the incident illustrates the serious interest the children take in the many activities of the Athenaeum’s children’s department. For many years, activities for youngsters have played an important part in the American library system, the basic purpose being to stimulate good reading at an early age. The first children’s section opened at the Athenaeum in 1913 under the direction of Sarah Elizabeth Lewis. Since then it has expanded until today it has become an integral part of a vast departmental network.
The department serves children from the preschool age up to 14. Once past that birthday their records are transferred to the adult section. All a youngster has to do to borrow a book is be able to write or print his name and have his parents’ permission. The kids have a choice of 23,000 books in addition to several thousand distributed through special school libraries and a roving bookmobile. On the statistical side, a grand total of 47,353 books were circulated among 3300 youngsters last year.