Another landmark in Pittsfield’s steadily growing business section is doomed — a building about which cluster memories of a romantic day is to be razed.
The Housatonic engine house on School street, which for the past several years has been the headquarters of the Pittsfield Veteran Firemen’s association, has been so weakened structurally by excavations for the new Shipton block to be located on the site of the old First Baptist church, that the public property committee of the city council favors its removal for the safety of the public and for the safety of those who use it.
This engine house was the home of the first engine company in Massachusetts. The company was organized way back in October of the year of our Lord, one thousand eight hundred and forty-four and was named the Housatonic Engine company. On the somewhat dilapidated looking structure today there is a plaque with the company’s name and date 1844 engraved upon it.
The original building occupied for nine years by three volunteer companies was damaged by fire in 1859 and the three-story brick structure standing today was erected in its place for the Housatonic company.
The old order changeth — so runs the saying. Where once serious minded volunteers rushed forth from different sections of the town to don helmet and equipment, preparatory to dashing down the thoroughfares with hand pump and engine to give combat to the flames, there is now a highly organized paid fire department under the efficient direction of Chief William C. Shepard. Salaries and expenses were once almost nil. The budget for the fire department this year alone called for $115,396 for the protection of a city’s valuation of $56,214,300.
Aside from the expenditures for engines, hose and other equipment, the town spent comparatively little to protect itself against conflagrations. Until 1883, alarms were given in a haphazard fashion by the ringing of church bells and blowing of the steam whistle at Butler & Merrill’s shop. On February 25, 1878, when the indebtedness of South church was liquidated and the news proclaimed by ringing the bell, the ringing was mistaken for an alarm and the volunteer fire fighters turned out promptly. Finally in 1881, the fire district appropriated $150 for installing a telephonic alarm in the police station. In 1882, the first telegraphic fire alarm system was installed with 22 street boxes at a cost of $5000.