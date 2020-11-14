Walking 11,666 miles over a period of 10 years so that faithful readers might have their copy of The Eagle each evening was “great stuff” according to Harmon Snow who at the age of 18 relinquishes his hold on a city route composed of 97 customers. He did business with 28 persons when as an eight-year-old boy he assumed full charge of a bundle of papers that he bought from Louis Newman of Foote avenue.
Day after day, summer and winter, he carried on, trundling over three miles of highway and sidewalk sometimes wet and sometimes dry. Business increased from time to time as the boy grew up with the section where new houses dot the landscape. Not once during all that time was the boy’s father obliged to buy clothing for his son. Money earned from the paper route took care of this and numerous other expenses in the life of the growing man.
“It’s the best thing a fellow can do,” Harmon said today commenting on his experiences. “I learned how to meet people and how to talk to them, how to collect money and how to save it while I was peddling the papers,” he added.
During the first two years that he owned his business, Harmon was obliged to walk to The Eagle office each afternoon to get his papers. Two miles to the office and two miles back and he had covered four miles before the day’s work started. Then working his way down Pomeroy avenue, to Marian avenue, Brunswick, Kennilworth, Wellesley, Andover and Beverly streets to Noblehurst and Whittier avenues, the boy would travel another three miles before he finally arrived at home at 5:30 each evening. Only on rare occasions was he as late as 6 o’clock. Snow and slush usually would be held responsible for such delays.
Eight years ago, The Eagle started to deliver the bundles of papers to various sections of the city and after that the task of reaching his customers was a more simple one for young Snow. Still the numbers grew and the poundage often times weighed heavily on the young man’s shoulders, but he carried on. All papers were delivered on time. Snow considered promptness a most necessary element in paper delivering.
At the present time, Snow, who is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur H. Snow of 494 Pomeroy avenue, is employed at Heck’s market at 125 Elm street. His paper route has been taken over by Bernard L’Hote of 482 Pomeroy avenue who hopes to match the excellent record of his predecessor.