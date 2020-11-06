BECKET — George R. (Pop) Sweet, well-known fiddler and square dance caller who is reported to have tamed woodchucks and wild animals with his fiddle, has turned 79.
About 90 relatives and friends attended a party in his honor last Saturday at the Mapleview Ballroom in Washington. Though retired, Pop entertained on his fiddle.
Pop's favorite number, the one reported to have tamed the wild animals, is "Dig for the Oyster, Dive for the Clam." It brings the groundhog out of its lair Candlemas Day, Feb. 2.
Without using his fiddle, Pop ran up the all-time record for fox trapping in Austerlitz Hill, N.Y. He trapped 90 foxes in five weeks.
During his career as a square dance caller, he headed up Pop Sweet and the Huckleberry Pickers, which for many years played for square dances all over Berkshire County and in New York State.
He was born in Peru, son of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Sweet, but at an early age moved with his parents to Lee. He is the only survivor of the 10 children born in the Sweet family, eight of whom played a musical instrument of some kind. His father and grandfather both played the fiddle. Pop played for his first square dance at the age of 14 and continued to play until his retirement several years ago. He played for the late President Franklin D. Roosevelt and taught Edna St. Vincent Millay to square dance and Ted Shawn of Jacob's Pillow to do the Virginia reel.
In 1942, Mr. Sweet won the square dance caller contest at the National Folk Festival at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia. More than 130 contestants competed during a three-day competition.
While Mr. Sweet has retired from public life as a square dance caller, he is in good health and is enjoying his retirement by pursuing another calling — fishing the local streams for trout, and the ponds for other fish. Several local families enjoy the fruits of his labors as an angler. His generous nature continues in his retirement. He also enjoys taking walks in the woods and making predictions as to what the weather will be during the winter. He expects a cold and snowy one.