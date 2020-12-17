A new version of The Eagle’s bulletin board, which has been bringing late news flashes to the North Street public off and on since 1915, has been placed in regular service after months of construction and testing.
A new board employs a closed-circuit television system to transmit bulletins from the news room to the street, where they are seen on a 27-inch receiver installed at eye level. It is believed that this is the first wired-television bulletin board in the country. The idea was conceived by Donald B. Miller, publisher of The Eagle.
Although smaller than its two predecessors, the new board is easier to operate and promises to be less subject to breakdowns because mechanical elements have been reduced to a minimum.
A small television camera in the newsroom is the heart of the system. The camera is focused on a large, revolving drum on which bulletins are placed. As the bulletins travel in front of the camera, they appear on the TV receiver outside as slowly moving lines of print traveling vertically over the screen.
Bulletins are printed in large letters about three times bigger than a standard typewriter. This is necessary so that the printed lines appearing on the TV screen will be clearly readable.
Although the jumbo type is the regular source of the material appearing on the screen, anything that can be photographed can also be televised. The television camera can be trained on persons in the office, who might read election returns or other announcements, in conjunction with a loudspeaker system. Photographs received from the wire services or taken locally, hand-written bulletins and drawings can also be put on the bulletin board.
The new system requires no antenna since the TV camera is connected directly to the bulletin board receiver by wires. No other TV receiver can pick up the signal unless it is also wired to the camera.
Bruce Williams of 37 Terrace Ave., local electronics technician, designed, built and installed the system, using equipment manufactured by the Dage Television Co., which specializes in closed-circuit television. The camera, receiver and other electronic units were purchased from Del Padre Supply of Springfield.