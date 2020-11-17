Things are really hopping (also skipping and jumping) these days in the children’s room at the Berkshire Museum.
A toad with a personality, a five-legged frog and a walking stick (a strange type of insect), are among the live exhibits being used by Thomas G. Smith, children’s room head, to teach the children how to care for and feed live creatures as well as a first-hand way of observing living habits.
Also included in the cages that go around two sides of the room are hamsters, chipmunks, box turtles, snapping turtles, white rats (adult and babies), garter snakes (including their young), frogs, toads, red efts, red-spotted newts and a young broad-winged hawk, which Mr. Smith keeps at home most of the time, bringing it to the museum on various occasions.
The hawk, he says, is too wild to leave at the museum.
Mr. Smith has also put together a terrarium of Berkshire County living things and has in it Christmas ferns, walking ferns, rock polypody, maidenhair fern, five varieties of mosses, wintergreen, partridge berry, several varieties of lichen (including British soldier, goblet, powder horn, Eastern and reindeer), turkey-tail fungus, small woodland white violets and a young tulip tree.
One of the live exhibits that delights the children most is the “personality kid” toad.
Whenever they approach his glass-sided container, he stands on his hind legs, puts his front ones right against the glass and stares out at them with big, staring eyes.
It takes good eyes to pick out the walking-stick from among the twigs in its container. The insect, a long, thin creature, so resembles its surroundings that unless it moves, it looks like part of a twig.
This type of insect is native to the eastern United States and is not very plentiful, according to Mr. Smith, and is so well camouflaged that even its eggs resemble seeds in color and appearance.
In the spring, the insect is green to match the tender, green spring twigs and later in the season turns brown to match the mature twigs. Apparently it favors moist places and is also often found on oak leaves or locust trees.
Although a good supply of food is kept on hand for the feeding of the various exhibits, Mr. Smith found that he had to keep it locked up because the children were dipping in for after-school snacks, their favorites being dog biscuits, apples, peanuts and sunflower seeds.