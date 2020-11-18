The north porch of Arrowhead, the Herman Melville house on Holmes Road where the author wrote his Moby Dick and which inspired the Piazza Tales, was taken to New Jersey this afternoon to be used on a home being reconstructed by Judge Robert Pitney of Mendham, N.J.
Pitney, a friend of the present owners of the property, Mr. and Mrs. J. Dwight Francis, learned that plans called for tearing down that part of the structure and he expressed a wish that he might have it. A huge van and a force of men from the William Johnson moving firm at Far Hills, N.J., have been in Pittsfield for three days dismantling the porch piece by piece and placing it in a truck for the 200-mile trip.
The piazza was added to the structure in the 1850’s by the late author and there he spent much of his time writing and in leisure. There he looked out on the vast terrain and Greylock in the distance.
Concerning the piazza, Smith’s History of Pittsfield says:
“Mr. Melville named it Arrow-Head from the Indian relics found on the estate, and made it a house of many stories; writing in it, besides Moby Dick, and other romances of the sea, the Piazza Tales, named for a piazza built by him upon the north end of the house, which commands a bold and striking view of Greylock and the intervening valley.”
Melville purchased the place in 1852. It was built in 1800 by Captain David Bush under whose rule and that of his son it was a famous inn.
Though used by Melville, the piazza has been little occupied by others living in the house. The Francises, now on a European voyage, plan to build another porch on the south side of the building.