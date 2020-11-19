HOUSATONIC — The recent change in the officers and other important changes at the Rising Paper company plant, has brought to mind the importance of paper making to the town. The Rising plant has been an important factor in the welfare of the community for many years employing about 350 hands.
Details and facts in regard to the paper manufacturing industry here are few, although records state that it was begun in 1858. This statement seems to contradict an advertisement of the Owen Paper company dated 1822, which would lead one to believe this industry has been going on here for over 103 years. Henry L. Potter is said to have owned the land now called Park street and erected thereon a wooden building, and installed some machinery. This place was purchased in 1858 by a Mr. Owen and Mr. Hurlburt who really started operations, but in 1862 the Owen Paper company was organized. The high grade of paper manufactured was a great help to the community, and during the next 20 years, the population here grew considerably.
After Mr. Owen died, a Henry D. Cone, who had been a bookkeeper in the factory office, married Mr. Owen’s widow, and he was made manager of the concern. According to information handed down and what little one can obtain from local history, under the management of Mr. Cone, the town as well as the paper industry was known throughout the country. Mr. and Mrs. Cone resided at what is now called Council Grove in Stockbridge, the present home of Mr. and Mrs. Ramsey C. Hoguet. Mr. Cone commuted by train over the old Housatonic railroad. At that time it is said the trains running through this village were as many in number as the trolley cars now are.
As superintendent of the mill, Mr. Cone worked the employees on the same plan as Henry Ford, giving the worker only a portion of his salary each week, and the remainder was placed in saving. One local man has said that his father often stated “the only time any one could get all their money from old Cone was to get through.” All employees were under strict regulations. As an example, those who resided in the boarding house under factory supervision were instructed to retire at certain hours every night. Mr. and Mrs. Cone did much for the community by installing the first free public library. The old red brick building now located on Park street was built for this purpose and today some of the older residents of Great Barrington can well remember walking the eight miles to this town every Sunday to get books. Some of those old books are now packed in barrels and are in the basement of Central block.