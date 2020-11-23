Beside the natural assets of Berkshire county which have been more or less boasted as attractions, there is one of which nothing has been said but which is very important. It is the exemption of this hill section from the destructive effects of the elements, which in other parts of the country make repeated ravages in the course of the years.
The earthquake gods have been munificent in their manifestation of partiality to Berkshire as to no other neighboring section. In fact, during the period 1638 for which the United States Coast and Geodetic Survey has compiled an earthquake history, not a single earth shock has occurred to jar the peaceful hills or any point in the state west of the Connecticut valley.
While this particular section has been free of all such disturbances, the sections all about have at some time within the nearly three centuries included in the survey report, been shaken by quakes of a more or less intense nature. Some of these have been felt in the Berkshire region, but never more than slightly. No damage has resulted and none but the slightest apprehension has been experienced because of them by inhabitants.
In Massachusetts, 18 earthquakes have occurred since 1638 when seismological history began in the country. The first was in the birth year, 1638, and the last one Monday afternoon of this week when the Connecticut valley near Springfield was the site of tremors that swayed buildings, rocked chairs, jangled telephones and caused lights to flicker. Dizziness was experienced by many residents in Springfield. In 1925, on April 24, many persons in southeastern Massachusetts were awakened but little harm was done by the shock which was not felt over a large area.
All the earthquakes which have occurred in Massachusetts, the geodetic survey report shows, have centered in the eastern part of the state. In Colonial times there were a number of earthquakes in the state near Newburyport, and several of these, especially that of 1727, which was felt for 75,000 square miles, spread tremors over wide areas.
That of 1755, centered west of Boston, was felt over an area of 300,000 square miles. Numerous moderate shocks have been felt in the southeast part of the state.