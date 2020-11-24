Pittsfield’s first woman pilot, Miss Carolyn Cullen of 103 Appleton Avenue, today became the city’s first woman flying instructor.
The Berkshire Flyers issued a formal announcement today that Miss Cullen has been engaged as an instructor for the organization and besides giving lessons will be available to pilot chartered planes from the city to any point in the United States.
Bright and early this morning, the local aviatrix was at the Pittsfield Airport on Barker Road to give her first lesson to Dean Robinson of Cleveland, Ohio, CAA operator at the U.S. Weather Station at the field.
Piloting a 55-horse-power Taylorcraft ship, Miss Cullen predicted after the new student’s first half-hour in the air that “he will have very little trouble in getting a solo rating soon.”
The Appleton Avenue woman who resigned a secretarial position at the Berkshire Life Insurance Company’s office on North Street to follow a career in aviation was “delighted” to learn from the officers of the Berkshire Flyers that skis have been purchased for the Taylorcraft ship for use at the airport during the winter.
Unlike in previous years, the airport will be used for flying this winter and it is expected many pilots from the metropolitan districts will fly to the Berkshires for a weekend of skiing at many of the near-by ski areas.
Miss Cullen, who starting flying with Roscoe Brinton, pioneer aviator of this city, who is now giving instructions to British and American pilots at the Embry Riddle Flying School in Florida, made her solo flight here in the fall of 1938. At the time she was a student of Henry Oliver, CAA instructor.
Later, after resigning her secretarial position, she went to New Orleans, La., where she entered the Southern Aviation School and studied for a commercial pilot’s license.
In September, after an uphill climb of 312 flying hours, Miss Cullen renewed her commercial license with an instructor’s rating for primary training. Many offers were made to her by flying schools throughout the East, but it wasn’t until last week that she decided to remain near home and take charge of instruction work for the Berkshire Flyers.