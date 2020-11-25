More than 250 musicians, their wives and friends including a former trumpet player who will leave next week for England to join the RAF, attended the annual banquet and dance of the Pittsfield Federation of Musicians in the Greylock room of the Berkshire Restaurant last night.
It was the largest and most successful event of its kind ever held by the local union. Speakers included Lawrence K. Miller, editor of The Eagle; Monroe B. England, owner of Radio Station WBRK; and Mayor James Fallon. Rev. Timothy J. Champoux, assistant at St. Mark’s Church, gave the invocation. Charles DeBlois, president of the union, presided and after introducing the speakers, called upon two veteran musicians to take bows. They were Arthur E. Clark, the oldest musician present, and James McCue, an honorary member of the federation.
Also attending were officers of the North Adams Federation of Musicians and an orchestra from that city played for dancing following the speaking program.
The local federation’s territory takes in three states, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. Members were present from Canaan, Conn., Southern Berkshire towns, Pittsfield and the Lebanon Valley.
While at his home in Housatonic on furlough from the Canadian RAF, Watson Wordsworth, 27, former trumpet player in the popular Wordy Brothers orchestra, joined his former musician friends before leaving from Halifax soon for England where he will “go into action” with the Royal Air Force in the battle against the Axis powers.
Watson joined the Canadian RAF almost 10 months ago and his vacancy in the Wordy Brothers orchestra eventually led to a decision of his brother, Winston, the leader, to disorganize the band “for the duration of the emergency.”
Watson, a graduate of Searles High School, attended Middlebury (Vt.) College, two years. He enlisted in Canada as an air craftsman and has climbed through the ranks in 10 months to win a sergeant-pilot’s rating.
The Housatonic man, son of Rev. Watson Wordsworth, pastor of the Congregational Church, and Mrs. Wordsworth, arrived home Saturday night from Brantford, Ontario, where he received his training as a pilot. During recent weeks he gained considerable experience in night flights with twin engine bombers.
When he leaves Nova Scotia, Watson will pilot an American made bomber. After arriving in England he will go through an operational training period for six weeks before going into active battle.
Smiling and confident that England will win the war, the 27-year-old trumpet player assured fellow musicians at the banquet that he will be back at his old job in his orchestra as soon as the war is over.