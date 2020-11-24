Santa's communique to The Eagle last night was concerned with the spirit of light-hearted industry among his little North Pole workmen as he described the activity in his toy workshops on top of the world. he expressed only mild enthusiasm over the second day results of the toy fund here, but was pleased at the number of letters that have begun to pour into his Eagle office containing both requests from and contributions to the big toy bag.
"We've hung a little sign over every workbench up here which reads: 'Work — Feverishly, Beaverishly, Eagerishly — Work.' We're determined to get the toys out on schedule and I certainly hope that you people will do your share to give every child a Christmas," he wired.
Santa anticipates that contributions will really begin to pile up after Thanksgiving. "In people's preoccupation with giving thanks and consuming turkey they are bound to remember to make some kid's life more joyful — kids are a basic thanksgiving," he added encouragingly.
Today's gifts topped the first two days numerically and the total amounted to $32. However, prosperous Pittsfield has a $2842 row to hoe before it can really celebrate the Christmas season. Daily progress thus far has been slow with less than a month remaining to reach the $3000 goal.