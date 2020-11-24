A Norwegian couple, a log cabin from Norway like Lincoln Logs without nails or bolts, and an Old World interest in cross-country skiing have been transplanted to Becket and may make a new dent on the Berkshire ski scene.
Dr. Lars Skattebol
A Norwegian couple, a log cabin from Norway like Lincoln Logs without nails or bolts, and an Old World interest in cross-country skiing have been transplanted to Becket and may make a new dent on the Berkshire ski scene.
Dr. Lars Skattebol
This Story in History is selected from the archives by Jeannie Maschino, The Berkshire Eagle.
Community News Editor / Librarian
Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.