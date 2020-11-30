On Monday, the city of Pittsfield will have an important anniversary — the 50th anniversary of the first election under the city form of government, held Dec. 2, 1890.
A special town meeting had convened in September, 1888, to apply for the third time to the Legislature for a city charter. Much of the work of preparing it was done by John C. Crosby, whose father, John Crosby, had been high sheriff of the county since 1887, was to continue in that office for nine years, and was often in the public service. The son had a distinguished career at the bar, in politics, and on the bench.
The charter was discussed at a hearing of the legislative committee of the General Court in Boston in February, 1889, and there the principle of elections at large to the City Council was attacked by several Pittsfield remonstrants, led by Edward T. Slocum. When the charter finally was put in definitive form, it was altered radically from the draft prepared in Pittsfield. The mayor’s power was reduced, no members of the City Council or of the School Committee were to be elected at large, and other technical changes were made.
The selectmen of the town announced they would have the vote on the acceptance of the charter “after haying time,” and in the meantime the document was earnestly debated pro and con. At any rate, long “after haying time,” on Feb. 11, 1890, after an all-day poll at the town hall, 932 voters accepted the charter, 786 voting against it. Close observers found by analysis that nearly as many Democrats as Republicans voted for the charter, a fact which established a precedent for non-partisan city government to which the city returned in voting the present non-partisan charter more than 40 years later.
As an aftermath to the vote, described by Edward Boltwood, “several somewhat perplexing questions of legal construction” arose. The charter provided, for example, that it should become effective upon its acceptance; and it specified dates, the first Tuesday in December for the election, and the first Monday of the following January, for the installation of the members of the new city government. Although technically Pittsfield was a city after Feb. 11, eleven months must elapse before the inauguration, and meanwhile the terms of the existing town officers expired in April.
The dilemma was solved when the annual April town meeting re-elected the town officers, to serve until the inauguration.