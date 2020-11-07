Three years ago, when 11-year-old Herbert (Bucky) Borden, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene M. Borden Jr. of 28 Adell St., spent most of his spare time helping in Joseph Voltoline’s greenhouse, the Borden family did not realize that it was going to change their whole mode of living.
Bucky became so interested in horticulture that he began to read everything he could find about the subject, including all the free Berkshire County Extension booklets.
Mr. Borden and Bucky have always spent much time together hunting and fishing. Last winter they tied dozens of flies to use in trout fishing come spring, but the flies were never used.
In April, Mr. Voltoline decided to sell his business and after much persuasion from Bucky, the Bordens bought the greenhouses. Bucky and his father spent all their spare time this spring and summer removing and glazing all the glass of “Borden’s Greenhouses.”
Bucky, anxious to learn more about horticulture, attended a two-day florists’ convention at Amherst College last spring. He was the youngest present.
The new business has meant the Bordens have had to give up most other outside activities, including their Sunday paper route. Mrs. Borden finds time from cooking, washing and mending for the family of seven to help out in the greenhouses. Bucky’s three younger brothers and sister aren’t as happy as the rest of the family about the new venture. Watering and setting out plants is just hard work to them.
Mr. Voltoline had confined his business to spring bedding plants such as petunias and marigolds and vegetable plants. The Bordens are branching out and growing potted plants and cut flowers. They have high praise for the local florists. Every time a problem presents itself that books can’t take care of, one of the local florists is always willing to help.
This past week the latest big change occurred in the Borden household. They sold their home at 171 Highland Ave., and bought the house that belonged to Mr. Voltoline, next to the greenhouses on Adell Street. The new house is smaller than their former dwelling and it will be necessary to add another room or two later.
Bucky, now 14 years old, is a sophomore at St. Joseph’s High School. He wants to go to University of Massachusetts to study horticulture after he graduates.