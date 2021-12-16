PITTSFIELD — Rotary Club of Pittsfield President John Murphy has announced the 2021 Service Above Self Award winners.
The recipients include Pittsfield High School students Isolene Ungewitter, Alex Henner and Luke Mele, and Taconic High School students Greta Lacy, Morgan Risley, Felicia Graves-Deane, and William Garrity.
The award exemplifies the students' volunteer efforts and their selfless contributions to the service of others.
The awards were presented on Dec. 2 at Mazzeo’s Restaurant. Present along with the students and their families were PHS Principal Henry Duval and Taconic Principal Matt Bishop.
Joan DiMartino, Service Above Self Committee chairwoman, spoke about the extensive accomplishments of each student and their commitment to volunteerism in the community.