RICHMOND — To the strains of Freddie Martin's "As Time Goes By" on a stereo tape, Edward J. Burns of the Graphic Microfilm Co. of New England last week set up a planetary camera, a light control unit, and a book cradle in the barn at Goodwood, home of Mrs. Raymond L. Buell.
Burns spent three days filming privately-owned documents concerning Richmond, many of which were exhibited during the town's bicentennial observance last year.
His considerable experience includes the filming of tax records dating from 1634 to 1775 of 20 New England towns for Harvard University; papers of the Pickering family of Salem for the Peabody Museum; old town records for the National Park in Truro, and many church collections. No stranger to the Berkshires, Burns has filmed records for the Registries of Deeds in Pittsfield and Great Barrington, and issues of The Eagle.
He reports having seen throughout New England vaults filled of precious old documents that are not being preserved. He laments the possibility of their loss.
The Richmond documents are to be reproduced on three reels of 35 millimeter nonperforated film in 1540 frames. Special attention was given to labeling each item, handling and lighting.
The Graphic Microfilm Co. of New England, which has headquarters in Waltham, was founded in 1936 and is second oldest microfilming company in the United States. It uses the Department of Defense specifications for filming, Burns said.
The documents copied include the commissions of seven Richmond men in the Revolutionary War, signed by John Hancock and Samuel Adams as Massachusetts governors, and the pay roll of 21 Richmond men who went to Great Barrington to help suppress Shays' Rebellion. These documents belong to the Barnes family of Richmond. In the Dwight collection are deeds of land owned by Micah Mudge, Richmond's first settler, dated 1762. Documents were brought from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as well.
Eight account books show the business records of a merchant, tanner, farmer, storekeeper, shoemaker and a contractor, all of whom lived between 1744 and 1845.
The Richmond project is being sponsored by the Bicentennial Committee with funds left from the committee's 1965 program. There are two copies of the film.
Frederick Rudolph, president of the Berkshire County Historical Society, has offered to store the master copy at Williams College. Prof. Rudolph said this will be "in fireproof conditions in the college library." The second copy will be available in Richmond.