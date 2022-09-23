Our oldest Berkshire painter, and one of our least-publicized, is packing his brushes and oils today for a move that will bring him new landscapes to paint. At 90, he's swapping the hills of Berkshire's high Savoy for those of southern Vermont.
His name is Dennis Alcott Haskins, but practically nobody knows that. To Savoy, he's Aly Haskins, better known as an outdoorsman and former owner of a pack of foxhounds than as an artist.
In 74 years of recording the look of the woodlands, streams, hills and lakes of the area where he was born, Mr. Haskins has given away many a picture, but never has sold any. He never has exhibited publicly, but that honor is on its way to him; the Berkshire Museum has scheduled a Haskins one-man show for December.
By then, Mr. Haskins and his wife, who will be 86 in January, will be established in Arlington, Vt. They're moving this weekend to a home owned there by their daughters, Mrs. A. B. Gardner of Bennington and Miss Margaret W. Haskins of the Brearley School, New York City.
"There's nothing to keep us here any more," Mr. Haskins says. He concedes that both he and Mrs. Haskins feel the infirmities of age — touches of sciatica and arthritis — but this hasn't stopped them from being content to live alone and without electricity on a Savoy back road.
Married 58 years, they're used to farms and woods, and Mr. Haskins always has hunted and fished. Mrs. Haskins, too, is country-bred; she's a native of Windsor. Many friends look in on them, including Norman W. Blanchard of North Adams, who's been driving the rural mail route past their house for 21 years. He stops daily for a chat and sometimes brings their groceries.
Though the aged couple are both alert and active, they're moving to a more citified environment because various relatives and friends have grown uneasy at the idea of elderly people spending winters in their out-of-the-way place in the woods.
The Haskinses live in a rambling, 22-room establishment a short distance south of North Pond in the Savoy Mountain State Forest. It is a former summer hotel started by Mr. Haskins' father. The property was bought by the state three decades ago as part of the forest tract.
Scattered through the lower rooms which Mr. and Mrs. Haskins have used are 100 or more oil paintings. Some are on canvas, some on hardboard and some on wood. Most are landscapes; many have woodland animals such as foxes, birds or deer.