Baby Boomer Memories: Briggs Open Air Theater was the Berkshires first Drive-In Theater

Summer evenings in the Berkshires in the 1950s and 1960s always included several visits to drive-in movie theaters. Some theaters had playground equipment for youngsters to enjoy before dusk and the movies. My parents often dressed us in our pajamas as we inevitably fell asleep during the movie. Teens packed cars with friends, sometimes even a few in the car trunk. By the mid 1950s two drive-in theaters operated in Pittsfield and one each in Lanesboro, Adams, North Adams and Savoy (for one year). Plans never quite materialized for proposed outdoor theaters in Lenox or Great Barrington. Close to the Berkshires there were short drives to theaters in nearby states. Most of these venues had double features, a cartoon or two with the big plus of having a refreshment stand.
The very first drive-in theater in the Berkshires opened in 1947 and was actually located in Dalton. Most baby boomers were barely a year old when it opened. This was Briggs Open-Air Theater, constructed in a field off of the Berkshire Trail (Route 9), a little over a mile from the center of town.
Dalton already had an indoor movie theater that started in 1938. It was located in the Dalton Opera House, now the home of the town library. This cinema was started by the operator of Pittsfield’s Union Square Theater, John M.Cooney, along with a couple of partners. Only a few months after opening, the partnership sold the theater lease to a Shelburne Falls resident, Carl Nilman, who had considerable movie and theater experience. He successfully operated the Dalton movie house for eight years. The rental income from the theater covered the town hall’s entire heating bill each year.
However, after WWII, the popularity of nearby Pittsfield theaters with their first run movies, was just too much competition for the small venue in Dalton. Nilman closed the movie house in 1947.
The plans for the Briggs Open-Air Theater meant that the town would continue to have movies shortly after the Opera House flicks ended. Edgar Briggs, an active participant in Dalton’s community affairs for over 30 years and the owner of a local radio business, was the brain behind the local drive-in theater. He formed a corporation with several GE workers seeking a part-time business to bring the first such theater to the Berkshires. (The nearest ones at the time were in Albany or Springfield.)
Although Briggs had wanted to start in 1945, it took several years to find the necessary materials, get all the approvals and recruit partners. In addition to his son, Gordon, and his brother, Marshall, Edgar’s corporate team included Alfred Bortya, Charles Zdanis and Nicholas Krickenbar — all full time at GE. Bortya served as president and Zdanis as treasurer. All six men and their spouses helped ready the theater for its grand opening.
By June 1947, the Dalton field was graded to accommodate 500 cars and construction was completed for a 30' by 40' screen, concession and projection booths, loud speakers and restrooms. The theater opened on July 22 and operated nightly seven days a week. Briggs Open-Air Theater showed double features each night adding some cartoons. Ticket prices were 50 cents for adults and nine cents for youngsters.
Frequently the theater held fundraisers before the movies or during intermissions. One event had the Miss Dalton contestants participate and all ticket sales that night were donated to help the contest. The first year the theater was open was so successful that on many weekends 550 autos were squeezed into the parking area and cars had to be turned away at the gate. Before the second summer season opening the owners added improvements, including an expanded parking lot.
For three years the partners kept busy in evenings and weekends and did well supplementing their full-time jobs. In the beginning of the 1950 season the three men who also worked at GE sold their interests in the theater to Edgar Briggs. Apparently, the men and their families wanted to enjoy their leisure time more than earn the extra income.
As the 1950s came, the county began to see several other drive-in theaters constructed, in Pittsfield, Adams, North Adams and Lanesboro. These newer theaters were more modern — with fancier concession stands, the latest in-car speakers and state-of-the-art projection equipment. They were also closer to the larger cities or towns, therefore more convenient for movie goers. Unable to keep up with competition, the Briggs family closed their theater in 1951 and planned to turn the site into a mobile home park. However, the mobile home park never happened.
In 1954, Carl Nilman, the former operator of the cinema in the Dalton Opera House, bought the Briggs property to reopen the theater. That also never happened.
I was about five years old when my parents took me to the Briggs Open Air Theater, but I barely remember the experience. When I was 15 years old in 1960, I worked on the Flintstone Farm adjacent to the former drive-in. The projection booth made of cinder clocks was still standing. My curiosity got the best of me and several times I walked by the Briggs entrance sign lying on the ground and went inside the old cinder block projection booth. I was amazed to find old programs, flyers, photos and paper concession ads, many still intact. The field was overgrown, the screen was down and the concession stand gone. I haven’t been by the site in years, but I believe it is still a field with no evidence that a drive-in theater was there 70 years earlier.
It was the first drive-in theater in the Berkshires; one of an estimated 4,000 outdoor drive-in theaters that had operated in the US since 1933. Currently, there are about 300 such theaters still operating, but there are no drive-ins remaining in the Berkshires. Within an hour drive, one can still have a family drive-in experience in either Hoosick Falls, N.Y. or in Averill Park, N.Y. The tickets are now $10 or more for adults, with children prices a tad less. Some outdoor theaters now charge patrons a fee for bringing their own food to the movies. These surviving theaters depend on their concession sales to provide the income to keep them operating.
True confession, I have not been to a drive-in theater in about 40 years, but remember the fun of them as a youngster and a few equally fun dates as a teen.