NEW LEBANON, N.Y. — Tomorrow will be the 40th anniversary of the Tilden company's [pharmaceutical] laboratory. All the lumber came from giant trees felled on the Tilden estate and the building was raised at a bee, in 1898, the last one held in town.
It was in 1824 that Elam Tilden, father of Governor Samuel J. Tilden, organized Tilden and Company. The office was located at the corner of West Street and the Albany-Pittsfield Road. (This building was recently presented to the Lebanon Valley Protective Association to be used for a fire house and club rooms.)
The firm was not incorporated until 1893 by Col. Samuel J. Tilden. It was also at this period a branch house in St. Louis, Mo., was established. The St. Louis office is active today, directed by a resident manager and supervised by the home office in New Lebanon.
Time passed and with the expansion of business a larger laboratory was necessary. The plans were made. All the lumber used in its construction came from the wooded hillside of the Tilden estate. Giant trees were cut and hauled through the previous winter destined to house a business beneficial to citizens in every country on the globe.
When the timbers for the frame were ready, a raising "bee" was planned. This proved to be the last "bee" held in town. It was held in the early summer of 1898 and was given much publicity. Five hundred men attended including several Shakers.
The men assembled in the spirit of the times, glad to lend a neighborly hand, enjoying the sociability and the keen competition of brawn and dexterity. The men were divided into two groups, each with a captain who alternately chose the men until they were equally divided. Then the contest began. One side quickly raised their side of the frame. Timber by timber it rose. With triumph they glanced at their opponents who had not hoisted a beam. Their laughter was short lived for the others had fitted their frame together and raised it completed. The contest continued with the men taking turns visiting the large refreshment tents filled with quantities of food and strong, hot coffee. At last it was finished and the judges had a difficult time deciding the winners.
The carpenters did not finish the laboratory until early in the fall. Col. Tilden, president of the company, planned a complimentary dance to celebrate its opening.