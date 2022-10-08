The march of progress which has made aluminum the replacement of tin in modern packaging is beginning to end a Berkshire tradition of some 25 years' standing.
In that time, John G. Rose, retired proprietor of Jack Rose Inc., appliance store at 82 West St., estimates that more than 200 tons of tin foil have been collected in this area for the benefit of the Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children in Springfield.
The metal, brought in by children, plant employees, nurses and fraternal groups, was taken by truck to a West Springfield smelter, and proceeds went directly to the hospital, one of 17 operated by the Shriners in the U.S., Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. The Springfield hospital in New England has treated 318 children from Berkshire County and surrounding areas, by Mr. Rose's count, since the tin foil campaign gave it prominence here.
But the last truckload of foil, sent down last spring, cost $35 to ship and brought the hospital only $19. Aluminum, which is replacing tin in cigarette wrappings and such, largely because it is cheaper, proved predominant in the load. Good tin, Mr. Rose estimates, brings about $160 a ton. Aluminum is almost worthless, he says.
Separating tin from aluminum when the foil is brought in is a considerable chore. Mr. Rose can tell the difference. But remembering the loyalty of his contributors over many years, he hates to turn down an offering. So the third floor of his store building contains a large stock of foil, 95 percent of which he estimates as aluminum. Most of the foil brought in over the years, Mr. Rose recalls, has come directly in individual bundles or paper bags. A Buffalo resident for years has sent an annual package, worth no more that the postage cost. And one woman would often drive 30 to 40 miles to take in a bundle of foil.
The idea of the collections first came up in a luncheon conversation between Mr. Rose and George Hendy, late president of the board at the Springfield hospital. Mr. Rose, a charter member of the Berkshire Shrine Club and a former director of the hospital, investigated the idea and then launched the campaign, which has been imitated widely by other Shrine groups.