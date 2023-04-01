Also On this date ...
In 1891: The Wrigley Co. was founded in Chicago by William Wrigley, Jr.
In 1924: Adolf Hitler was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the Beer Hall Putsch in Munich. (Hitler was released in December 1924; during his time behind bars, he wrote his autobiographical screed, “Mein Kampf.”)
In 1945: American forces launched the amphibious invasion of Okinawa during World War II. (U.S. forces succeeded in capturing the Japanese island on June 22.)
In 1975: With Khmer Rouge guerrillas closing in, Cambodian President Lown Nol resigned and fled into exile, spending the rest of his life in the United States.
In 1976: Apple Computer was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne.
In 1977: The U.S. Senate followed the example of the House of Representatives by adopting, 86-9, a stringent code of ethics requiring full financial disclosure and limits on outside income.
In 2011: Afghans angry over the burning of a Quran at a small Florida church stormed a U.N. compound in northern Afghanistan, killing seven foreigners, including four Nepalese guards.
In 2013: Taylor Swift was named entertainer of the year for the second year in a row at the Academy of Country Music Awards.
In 2020: Resisting calls to issue a national stay-at-home order, President Donald Trump said he wanted to give governors “flexibility” to respond to the coronavirus. Under growing pressure, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined his counterparts in more than 30 states in issuing a stay-at-home order.