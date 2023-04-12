Fort Sumter

Fort Sumter depicted at the start of the Civil War, in an image on display at the Fort Sumter National Monument.

 Image via Wikimedia Commons

In 1945: President Franklin D. Roosevelt died of a cerebral hemorrhage in Warm Springs, Ga., at age 63; he was succeeded by Vice President Harry S. Truman.

In 1955: The Salk vaccine against polio was declared safe and effective.

In 1963: Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested and jailed in Birmingham, Ala., charged with contempt of court and parading without a permit. (During his time behind bars, King wrote his “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”)

In 1990: In its first meeting, East Germany’s first democratically elected parliament acknowledged responsibility for the Nazi Holocaust, and asked the forgiveness of Jews and others who had suffered.

In 2015: Hillary Rodham Clinton jumped back into presidential politics, announcing in a video her much-awaited second campaign for the White House.