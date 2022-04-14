Today in History for April 14, 2022

Today’s Highlight in History
On April 14, 1865: President Abraham Lincoln was shot and mortally wounded by John Wilkes Booth during a performance of “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theatre in Washington.
Also on this date ...
In 1828: The first edition of Noah Webster’s “American Dictionary of the English Language” was published.
In 1902: James Cash Penney opened his first store, The Golden Rule, in Kemmerer, Wyoming.
In 1912: The British liner RMS Titanic collided with an iceberg in the North Atlantic at 11:40 p.m. ship’s time and began sinking. (The ship went under two hours and 40 minutes later with the loss of 1,514 lives.)
In 1910: President William Howard Taft became the first U.S. chief executive to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game as the Washington Senators beat the Philadelphia Athletics 3-0.
In 1935: The “Black Sunday” dust storm descended upon the central Plains, turning a sunny afternoon into total darkness.
In 1949: The “Wilhelmstrasse Trial” in Nuremberg ended with 19 former Nazi Foreign Office officials sentenced by an American tribunal to prison terms ranging from four to 25 years.
In 1960: Tamla Records and Motown Records, founded by Berry Gordy Jr., were incorporated as Motown Record Corp.
In 1981: The first test flight of America’s first operational space shuttle, the Columbia, ended successfully with a landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
In 1994: Two U.S. Air Force F-15 warplanes mistakenly shot down two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters over northern Iraq, killing 26 people, including 15 Americans.
In 1999: NATO mistakenly bombed a convoy of ethnic Albanian refugees; Yugoslav officials said 75 people were killed.
In 2007: Riot police beat and detained protesters as thousands defied an official ban and attempted to stage a rally in Moscow against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.
In 2020: President Donald Trump announced that he was cutting off U.S. payments to the U.N. health agency, the World Health Organization; Trump said it had not done enough to stop the coronavirus from spreading.
Ten years ago: In Belfast, Northern Ireland, where the RMS Titanic was built, thousands attended a choral requiem at the Anglican St. Anne’s Cathedral or a nationally televised concert at the city’s Waterfront Hall to mark the 100th anniversary of the ship’s sinking. Eleven Secret Service agents were placed on administrative leave as a deepening scandal involving prostitutes overshadowed President Barack Obama’s diplomatic mission to Latin America.
Five years ago: Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, already serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, was acquitted in Boston in a 2012 double slaying prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a nightclub. (Five days later, Hernandez hanged himself in his prison cell.)
One year ago: A white former suburban Minneapolis police officer, Kim Potter, was charged with second-degree manslaughter for killing 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright in a shooting that ignited days of unrest. (Potter, who said she confused her handgun for her Taser, was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to two years in prison.) President Joe Biden said he would withdraw the 2,500 remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan, with the drawdown to begin by May 1; that date had been the deadline for full withdrawal under a peace agreement that the Trump administration reached with the Taliban in 2020. Bernard Madoff, the infamous architect of an epic securities swindle, died at a federal prison in North Carolina; he was 82. Carlos Rodón threw the second no-hitter of the young baseball season, losing his bid for a perfect game on a hit batter with one out in the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox cruised to an 8-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians.