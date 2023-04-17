One year ago: Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant in the last known pocket of resistance inside the shattered city of Mariupol ignored a surrender-or-die ultimatum from the Russians and continued to hold out against the capture of the strategically vital port. A container ship the length of more than three football fields was pried from the muddy bottom of the Chesapeake Bay more than a month after it ran aground. China announced it would launch three more astronauts to its newest space station after the latest crew returned following a six-month stay in orbit.