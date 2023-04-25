One year ago: Russia unleashed a string of attacks against rail and fuel installations deep inside Ukraine, far from the front lines of Moscow’s new eastern offensive, in a bid to thwart Ukrainian efforts to marshal supplies for the fight. The U.S. moved to rush more weaponry to Ukraine and said the assistance from the Western allies was making a difference in the 2-month-old war. Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion, promising a more lenient touch to policing content on the social media platform where he — then the world’s richest person — had made a habit of promoting his interests and attacking his critics to his tens of millions of followers.