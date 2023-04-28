Five years ago: Alfie Evans, the 23-month-old terminally-ill British toddler who was at the center of a legal battle over his treatment, died at a British hospital; doctors had said further treatment for his degenerative brain condition was futile and that he should be allowed to die, but his parents fought for months to take him to the Vatican’s children’s hospital so he could be kept on life support. Jacob Cartwright, a trucker who was missing in a snow-covered area of Oregon for four days after his GPS device sent him up the wrong road, emerged from the remote and rugged region after walking 36 miles to safety. One year ago: Russia pounded targets from one end of Ukraine to the other, including Kyiv, bombarding the city while the head of the United Nations was visiting in the boldest attack on the capital since Moscow’s forces retreated weeks earlier. The Jacksonville Jaguars took Georgia Pass rusher Travon Walker with the first pick in the NFL draft. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was suspended for two full seasons without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, which he denied doing.