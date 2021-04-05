One year ago: Surgeon General Jerome Adams told CNN that the coming week would be “the hardest and saddest week of most Americans’ lives” because of the increasing toll from the coronavirus; hours later, President Donald Trump took a more optimistic tone, saying, “We’re starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital for tests, as he continued to suffer symptoms 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Federal officials said a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York had tested positive for the coronavirus, in what was believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the U.S.; the tiger was believed to have been infected by a zoo employee.