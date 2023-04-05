Ethel Rosenberg, 35-year-old convicted atom spy, waves from an automobile as she leaves New York's Women's Detention home for a ride to the death house in Sing Sing prison, April 11, 1951. Guarding her is U.S. Deputy Marshal Sarah Goldstein. Mrs. Rosenberg and her husband, Julius were sentenced to die in the electric chair for furnishing wartime secrets to a Soviet spy ring.