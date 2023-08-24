Today’s Highlight in History
On Aug. 24, A.D. 79: Long-dormant Mount Vesuvius erupted, burying the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum in volcanic ash; an estimated 20,000 people died.
On this date
In 1814: During the War of 1812, British forces invaded Washington, D.C., setting fire to the still-under-construction Capitol and the White House, as well as other public buildings.
In 1912: Congress passed a measure creating the Alaska Territory.
In 1932: Amelia Earhart embarked on a 19-hour flight from Los Angeles to Newark, N.J., making her the first woman to fly solo, non-stop, from coast to coast.
In 1949: The North Atlantic Treaty came into force.
In 1954: President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the Communist Control Act, outlawing the Communist Party in the United States.
In 1981: Mark David Chapman was sentenced in New York to 20 years to life in prison for murdering John Lennon.
In 1989: Baseball Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti (juh-MAH’-tee) banned Pete Rose from the game for betting on his own team, the Cincinnati Reds.
In 1992: Hurricane Andrew smashed into Florida, causing $30 billion in damage; 43 U.S. deaths were blamed on the storm.
In 2006: The International Astronomical Union declared that Pluto was no longer a full-fledged planet, demoting it to the status of a “dwarf planet.”
In 2016: A 6.2-magnitude earthquake reduced three central Italian towns to rubble and killed nearly 300 people.
In 2019: Police in Aurora, Colo., responding to a report of a suspicious person, used a chokehold to subdue Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man; he suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and was later declared brain dead and taken off life support.
In 2020: Republicans formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term on the opening day of a scaled-down convention; during a visit to the convention city of Charlotte, N.C., Trump told delegates that “the only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election.”
Ten years ago: Tens of thousands of people marched to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and down the National Mall, commemorating the 50th anniversary of King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech (delivered on August 28, 1963). Julie Harris, one of Broadway’s most honored performers, died in West Chatham at age 87.
Five years ago: The family of Arizona Sen. John McCain announced that he had discontinued medical treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer; McCain died the following day. Robin Leach, host of the 1980s TV show “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” died in Las Vegas at the age of 76. The S&P 500 index finished at an all-time high of 2,874.69, just two days after the bull market in U.S. stocks became the longest in history.
One year ago: President Joe Biden announced detailed plans to deliver on a campaign promise to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans — and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need — along with measures to lower the burden of repayment for their remaining federal student debt. (The Supreme Court would later block the plan.) Russian forces launched a rocket attack on a train station in central Ukraine on the embattled country’s Independence Day, killing at least 15 people and wounding about 50. Drummer Jerry Allison, who played and co-wrote songs with rock pioneer and childhood friend Buddy Holly and whose future wife inspired the classic “Peggy Sue,” died at age 82.