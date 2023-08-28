Today’s Highlight in History
On Aug. 28, 1955: Emmett Till, a Black teenager from Chicago, was abducted from his uncle’s home in Money, Miss., by two white men after he had supposedly whistled at a white woman; he was found brutally slain three days later.
On this date
In 1862: The Second Battle of Bull Run began in Prince William County, Va., during the Civil War; the result was a Confederate victory.
In 1922: The first radio commercial aired on station WEAF in New York City. The 10-minute advertisement was for the Queensboro Realty Co., which had paid a fee of $100.
In 1941: Japan’s ambassador to the U.S., Kichisaburo Nomura, presented a note to President Franklin D. Roosevelt from Japan’s prime minister, Prince Fumimaro Konoye, expressing a desire for improved relations.
In 1963: More than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
In 1968: Police and anti-war demonstrators clashed in the streets of Chicago as the Democratic National Convention nominated Hubert H. Humphrey for president.
In 1988: 70 people were killed when three Italian stunt planes collided during an air show at the U.S. Air Base in Ramstein (RAHM’-shtyn), West Germany.
In 1996: The troubled 15-year marriage of Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially ended with the issuing of a divorce decree.
In 2005: New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin ordered everyone in the city to evacuate after Hurricane Katrina grew to a monster storm.
In 2016: Six scientists completed a yearlong Mars simulation in Hawaii, where they emerged after living in a dome in near isolation on a Mauna Loa mountain.
In 2020: Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, said he was stepping down because a chronic illness had resurfaced. (Abe was assassinated in July 2022.)
Ten years ago: A military jury sentenced Maj. Nidal Hasan to death for the 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood that claimed 13 lives and left 30 people injured. Hasan had been convicted five days earlier, and did not present a case during his trial’s penalty phase. On the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.‘s “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial, President Barack Obama stood on the same steps as he challenged new generations to seize the cause of racial equality.
Five years ago: A white former police officer, Roy Oliver, was convicted of murder for fatally shooting an unarmed black 15-year-old boy, Jordan Edwards, while firing into a car packed with teenagers in suburban Dallas; Oliver was sentenced the following day to 15 years in prison. Puerto Rico’s governor raised the official death toll from Hurricane Maria in the U.S. territory from 64 to 2,975, after an independent study found that the number of people who died in the aftermath of the 2017 storm had been severely undercounted. Mourners filed into an African American history museum in Detroit for a public viewing for the late Aretha Franklin, part of a week of commemorations for the soul legend.
One year ago: Claims intensified between Russia and Ukraine of attacks at or near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest. The reports brought fears that the fighting could damage the plant, which Russia seized soon after the war between the two nations began. Ukrainian officials said Russian strikes had hit areas across the Dnieper River from the plant. A mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for $12.6 million, a record for a piece of sports memorabilia. Taylor Swift won video of the year and Billie Eilish won song of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards.