Today in History for Aug. 3, 2022

One year ago: New York’s state attorney general said an investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo found that he had sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees; the report brought increased pressure on Cuomo to resign, including pressure from President Joe Biden and other Democrats. (Cuomo resigned a week later.) New York became the nation’s first big city to announce it would require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at restaurants, shows and gyms. The Taliban pressed ahead with their advances in southern Afghanistan, capturing most of the Helmand provincial capital. After taking herself out of several competitions at the Tokyo Games to focus on her mental health, U.S. gymnast Simone Biles returned to win a bronze medal in the balance beam.