America’s Jesse Owens, center, salutes during the presentation of his gold medal for the long jump on August 11, 1936, after defeating Nazi Germany’s Lutz Long, right, during the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin. Owens triumphed in the track and field competition by winning four gold medals in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, long jump and 400-meter relay. His win in the relay, on Aug. 9, was his fourth gold. He was the first athlete to win four gold medals at a single Olympic Games.